Man suspected of hiding in military family's home is recharged with murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man suspected of hiding in military family’s home is recharged with murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ezequiel Zayas appeared via videoconference Thursday with a defense attorney for an arraignment and plea at Circuit Court.

    Ezequiel Zayas appeared via videoconference Thursday with a defense attorney for an arraignment and plea at Circuit Court.

Ezequiel H. Zayas, who pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday in Circuit Court in the Aug. 31, 2020, beating death of a fellow inmate, gained notoriety for allegedly plotting to perform surgery on a couple while secretly living in their home at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

