Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, has announced the hiring of Huy Vo as director of marketing communications. Read more

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, has announced the hiring of Huy Vo as director of marketing communications. Vo has more than 15 years of public relations and marketing experience specializing in luxury travel and hospitality. He had been director of marketing under the resort’s ownership group since 2015 prior to joining the brand as director of public relations in 2018.

Hawaii Dental Service has appointed Dr. Mark Sweet as its new dental director. Sweet is board-­certified in endodontics. He recently retired as an Army colonel after a distinguished, 32-year military career, serving in dental roles throughout the world. This included serving as the officer in charge for USA DENTAC Hawaii from 2013 to 2018.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.