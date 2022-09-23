comscore Rearview Mirror: Search for street names leads to a Titanic tale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Search for street names leads to a Titanic tale

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
    The former Dewey Lane near the Ilikai in Waikiki now honors waterman Duke Kahanamoku.

    Duke Kahanamoku, right, seen here with fellow Olympian Johnny Weissmuller, grew up in the area of Waikiki then known as Kalia.

Sometimes my research takes me to unexpected places. I’ve written about Hawaii streets several times this year, and a recent question from a reader revealed that a Wahiawa man and his daughter were booked on the ill-fated 1912 sailing of the RMS Titanic. Here’s how the story unfolded. Read more

