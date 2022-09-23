Rearview Mirror: Search for street names leads to a Titanic tale
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY BOB HAMPTON
The former Dewey Lane near the Ilikai in Waikiki now honors waterman Duke Kahanamoku.
-
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Duke Kahanamoku, right, seen here with fellow Olympian Johnny Weissmuller, grew up in the area of Waikiki then known as Kalia.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree