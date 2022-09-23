comscore U.S. recession will weigh on Hawaii’s recovery, UHERO forecast reports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. recession will weigh on Hawaii’s recovery, UHERO forecast reports

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 1 An anticipated return of visitors from Japan might help the state deal with a U.S. recession. Above, travelers from Japan are welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 1

    An anticipated return of visitors from Japan might help the state deal with a U.S. recession. Above, travelers from Japan are welcomed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Hawaii might escape the worst of the looming U.S. recession, but its economy is not expected to start making satisfactory progress until 2024, according to a new forecast released Thursday by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Read more

