Goalkeeper Lauren Marquez saves UH in draw at UCSB

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Hawaii goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made five saves, including a diving stop in the final minutes, and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team opened a Big West road trip with a scoreless draw with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Read more

