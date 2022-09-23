Scoreboard – Sept. 23, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Punahou (I-AA) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Farrington at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii-Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou (girls); Hanalani at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls); Island Pacific at Saint Louis (boys); Island Pacific vs. La Pietra at Saint Louis (girls); Pac-Five at Kamehameha (boys and girls). All matches start at 10 a.m.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kalani at Kailua; Castle at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at Farrington. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Kapolei at Campbell; Leilehua at Pearl City. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CHEERLEADLING

ILH: Meet No. 1, 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at Saint Louis (I-AA), 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha (I-AA), 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 8 a.m.; girls heats at 8:40 a.m.; finals at 10:40 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at noon.

ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani II, 9 a.m.; University at Maryknoll, 10:30 a.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 3:45 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

ILH girls

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23

Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-17,25-12, 25-18

‘Iolani-AA def. Hawaii Baptist 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Le Jardin def. University 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-7, 25-14, 25-17

Christian Academy def. La Pietra 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11

Punahou-AA def. Hanalani 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

OIA Girls

Waianae def. ‘Aiea 25-10, 25-10, 25-15

Mililani def. Kapolei 27-26, 25-20, 25-21

Leilehua def. Waipahu 25-21, 25-16, 25-15

Waialua def. Radford 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18

Bowling

ILH Girls

‘Iolani 3, PBA 0

Kamehameha 3, Mid Pacific 0

Hanalani 2, Damien 1

Maryknoll 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Punahou 3, Island Pacific 0

HIGH GAME/SERIES

‘Iolani: Mia Patton 217/533

PBA: Mari Miyasato 153/399

Kamehameha: Kaylyn Mahilum 192/Mariah Antoque 540

Mid Pacific: Caitlyn Chang 170/482

Hanalani: Charis Shimabukuro 186/Taelor Maganis 424

Damien: Kahea Downing 214/484

Maryknoll: Madison Kendro 146/Cerena Arocha 371

Hawaii Baptist: Alissa Tong 128/339

Punahou: Corin Matsuzaki 163/466

Island Pacific: Mila Dul 118/Krislyn Elmore 297