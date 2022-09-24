comscore Investors wanted for Oahu surf park project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Investors wanted for Oahu surf park project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY RHOVE A 5.5-acre lagoon for generating man-made waves for surfing is the centerpiece of a planned $155 million recreation and lodging complex in Kalaeloa called Honokea Surf Villages and Resort. The site also includes a skate park, a BMX track, beach volleyball courts, a dive tank, a lazy river and a surf history museum.

  • COURTESY RHOVE A rendering shows an entryway to the proposed Honokea Surf Villages and Resort.

  • COURTESY RHOVE A man-made surf lagoon proposed in Kalaeloa is designed to produce two simultaneous sets of waves — right-breaking and left-breaking — with intermediate and advanced waves farther out and waves for beginners closer to the shoreline.

Developers of a planned surf park on state land at Kalaeloa are trying to interest the general public in the venture as investors through an unusual offering. Read more

