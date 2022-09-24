Investors wanted for Oahu surf park project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY RHOVE
A 5.5-acre lagoon for generating man-made waves for surfing is the centerpiece of a planned $155 million recreation and lodging complex in Kalaeloa called Honokea Surf Villages and Resort. The site also includes a skate park, a BMX track, beach volleyball courts, a dive tank, a lazy river and a surf history museum.
COURTESY RHOVE
A rendering shows an entryway to the proposed Honokea Surf Villages and Resort.
COURTESY RHOVE
A man-made surf lagoon proposed in Kalaeloa is designed to produce two simultaneous sets of waves — right-breaking and left-breaking — with intermediate and advanced waves farther out and waves for beginners closer to the shoreline.