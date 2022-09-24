comscore Kauai police arrest driver suspected in woman’s death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai police arrest driver suspected in woman’s death

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

A 65-year-old Kapaa man was arrested Friday by Kauai police after a truck hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk Monday in Kapaa, killing a 50-year-old woman who had worked at the island’s COVID-19 testing facility. Read more

