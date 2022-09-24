comscore Oahu North Shore homebuyers sue over erosion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu North Shore homebuyers sue over erosion

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES North Shore land owners illegally shored up their properties at 59-175 B Ke Nui Road against erosion in Paumalu.

    North Shore land owners illegally shored up their properties at 59-175 B Ke Nui Road against erosion in Paumalu.

Oahu’s stunning North Shore, with its alluring, deep blue ocean and prime surf breaks, is increasingly resembling a game of real estate hot potato as oceanfront property owners unload homes that are increasingly threatened by erosion. Read more

U.S. recession will weigh on Hawaii’s recovery, UHERO forecast reports

