Hawaii opens conference play with a sweep of UC Davis, thanks to Riley Wagoner's play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii opens conference play with a sweep of UC Davis, thanks to Riley Wagoner’s play

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana looked to score a point against Megan Lenn of UC Davis on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Tayli Ikenaga was looking for dig against the UC Davis Aggies.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner was on a kill attempt against UC Davis’ Casi Newman.

Riley Wagoner enters each match with a lengthy job description. The University of Hawaii junior checked off a bunch of those boxes on Friday night in leading the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to a sweep of UC Davis to open the Big West season. Read more

