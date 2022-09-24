No. 4 Campbell rolls over Moanalua

No. 4 Campbell 51, Moanalua 15

The Sabers returned three interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and three scores in the win over Na Menehune.

Miles Parlet opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Campbell (4-2, 2-2 OIA Open).

Moanalua freshman quarterback Tayden-Evan Kaawa threw for 158 yards and tossed both touchdown passes to Eric Stephens, who led Na Menehune (2-4-1, 1-3) with five receptions for 84 yards.

Nanakuli 21, Pearl City 3

Golden Hawks senior Harley Lee returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game and Nanakuli scored two touchdowns in the final 58 seconds to take over sole possession of first place in OIA Division II.

Pearl City led 3-0 in the third quarter when Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Hawks a 7-3 lead.

David Kalili caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Hansen Salausa-Kaawa with 58 seconds remaining to push the lead to 14-3.

Nanakuli won despite being outgained 287-266.

Pearl City played without starting quarter Trey Dacoscos, who was hurt in last week’s win over Kaiser.

Junior running back Bobby Best filled in at QB and finished 13-for-35 for 169 yards with three interceptions.

Marcus Rodriguez kicked a 38-yard field goal for Pearl City to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead at halftime and added a team-best seven receptions for 105 yards.

No. 7 ‘Iolani 35, Punahou I-AA 0

Keao Kawa’akoa rushed for two touchdowns in a 28-point first quarter and the Raiders (6-0, 3-0 ILH D-I) extended the longest winning streak in the state to 17 games with a shutout of the Buffanblu (0-3, 0-3).

Jones Vierra and Hyrum Horita rushed for touchdowns and quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui was 16-for-20 for 120 yards with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Raiders leading receiver Taniela Taliauli.

Neither team scored in the second half.

No. 8 Waipahu 59, Roosevelt 24

Liatama Uiliata stepped in at quarterback and threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns and ran for three more to help keep the Marauders in first place in OIA Division I.

Uiliata completed 18 of 21 passes and Anieli Teleaai caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns for Waipahu (5-1, 4-0), which scored a season high in points.

Roosevelt quarterback Kayman Lewis threw for a career-high 356 yards and three touchdowns for the Rough Riders (2-3, 1-3), whose playoff chances took a hit.

Roosevelt led 24-22 at halftime but was outscored 37-0 in the second half.

Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa caught all three touchdown passes and had 102 yards receiving and Kainalu Davis led Roosevelt with eight receptions for 115 yards.

NANAKULI 21, PEARL CITY 3

At Pearl City

Nanakuli (5-1, 5-0) 0 0 8 13 — 21

Pearl City (5-2, 4-1) 0 3 0 0 — 3

PC—FG Marcus Rodriguez 38

Nan—Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 5 run (Khalili Federico pass from Micah Nihoa)

Nan—David Kalili 26 pass from Hansen Salausa-Kaawa (Koa Asinsin kick)

Nan—Harley Lee 72 interception return

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Allen Mahoe III 9-59, Pele-Tukumoeatu 10-34, Asinsin 7-26, Salausa-Kaawa 6-3, Kalili 1-0, TEAM 1-(minus 1). Pearl City: Bobby Best 6-90, Shayden Quemado 11-17, Triton Taimanao 2-8, Jordan Covington 2-3.

PASSING—Nanakuli: Salausa-Kaawa 14-20-1-140, Asinsin 1-1-0-5. Pearl City: Best 14-25-3-169, Ikaika Torres 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: Kalili 6-63, Pele-Tukumoeatu 2-53, Mahoe III 5-23, Salausa-Kaawa 1-5, Asinsin 1-1. Pearl City: Rodriguez 7-105, Derek Kusano 3-19, Torres 2-19, Bradley Kansou 1-19, Tayvon Ching-Harrell 1-7.

CAMPBELL 51, MOANALUA 15

At Campbell

Moanalua (2-4-1, 1-3) 7 0 0 8 — 15

Campbell (4-2, 2-2) 12 13 19 7 — 51

Camp—Miles Parlet 91 kickoff return (kick failed)

Moa—Eric Stephens 15 pass from TaydenEvan Kaawa (Andy Nguyen kick)

Camp—Mason Muaau 59 pass from Jaron Sagapolutele (pass failed)

Camp—Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 7 pass from Sagapolutele (pass failed)

Camp—Breez Moore 51 interception return (Sehuthia Mailei-Maka kick)

Camp—Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu 32 interception return (kick blocked)

Camp—T’nias Tavale 10 interception return (Mailei-Maka kick)

Camp—Chauncee Lopez 1 run (kick failed)

Moa—Stephens 40 pass from Kaawa (Kingston Ashimine pass from Kaawa)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Cameron Johnson 13-86, Jordan Paredes 1-2, Jayce Bareng 1-(minus 4), Kaawa 5-(minus 5). Campbell: Parlet 3-13, Sagapolutele 1-12, Niko Scanlan 2-6, Jonah Togafau-Tavui 1-5, Lopez 1-1, Rusten Abang 1-(minus 9).

PASSING—Moanalua: Kaawa 18-42-4-158. Campbell: Sagapolutele 16-23-1-271.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Smith-Akana 3-121, Jathan Bejarano 6-57, Riis Weber 2-48, Romeo Ortiz 2-31, Solomon Keanui-Demello 2-9. Campbell: Muaau 2-71, Rowen Bucao 2-59, Togafau-Tavui 4-53, Malik Jackson 1-48, Berinobis-Pyne 3-22, Abang 2-9, Kanoa Ferreira 1-8, Parlet 1-1.

WAIPAHU 59, ROOSEVELT 24

Roosevelt (2-3, 1-3) 7 17 0 0 — 24

Waipahu (5-1, 4-0) 7 15 23 14 — 59

Roos—Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa 5 pass from Kayman Lewis (Journey DePeralta kick)

Waip—Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 9 pass from Liatama Uililata (Xavier Transfiguracion kick)

Roos—FG DePeralta 34

Waip—Anieli Teleaai 15 run (I’a Fualema pass from Uililata)

Roos—Montgomery-Gaopoa 29 pass from Lewis (DePeralta kick)

Waip—Uiliata 6 run (Transfiguracion kick)

Roos—Montgomery-Gaopoa 5 pass from Lewis (DePeralta kick)

Waip—Teleaai 2 run (Uiliata run)

Waip—Uiliata 8 run (Teleaai kick)

Waip—Teleaai 13 pass from Uiliata (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Saige Marienthal 16 pass from Uiliata (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Uiliata 1 run (Transfiguracion kick)

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Kingston Kekauoha-Contemplo 2-3, Xavier Bezares 1-1, Kayman Lewis 10-(minus 6). Waipahu: Teleaai 13-130, Uiliata 8-93, Braeden Togafau 17-76, Joshua Manu 1-4, Faafetai Failauga 1-4, Team 1(minus 2).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Lewis 17-22-0-235. Waipahu: Uiliata 18-21-0-260.

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Montgomery-Gaopoa 5-102, Kainalu Davis 4-59, Kamuela Kaaihue 4-53, Bezares 2-10, Chase Aguinaldo 1-7, Kekauoha-Contemplo 1-4. Waipahu: Tai Aipia-Barrett 6-128, Rodillas-Vesido 6-77, Marienthal 4-39, Teleaai 1-13, Failauga 1-1.

‘IOLANI 35, PUNAHOU I-AA 0

Punahou (0-2, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

‘Iolani (5-0, 2-0) 28 7 0 0 — 35

IOL—Keao Kawaakoa 2 run (Allison Chang kick)

IOL—Kawaakoa 39 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Nela Taliauli 7 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

IOL—Jones Vierra 1 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Hyrum Horita 4 run (Chang kick)

RUSHING—‘Iolani: Vierra 11-56, Kawaakoa 3-49, Hoomanawanui 1-16, Horita 2-5, Kualau Manuel 4-(minus 2). Punahou

I-AA: Kanaloa Kaialau 7-17, Luke Lee 1-6, Sean Connell 8-0, Kapono Kolo 3-(minus 4). PASSING—‘Iolani: Hoomanawanui 16-20-0-120, Manuel 1-5-1-2. Punahou I-AA: Maulama Kimata 9-15-3-53, Connell 10-17-0-129.

RECEIVING—‘Iolani: Tyger Hayashi 6-32, Jazz Priester 4-39, Taliauli 3-27, Sean Weiss 3-19, Tristan Martinez 1-5. Punahou I-AA: Nelson Aau 10-119, Kyler Matsui 6-31, Kaialau 2-23, Kolo 1-9.

Neighbor Islands

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Pahoa 0