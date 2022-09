Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bulldogs quarterback Tyson Apau became the fourth player in school history to throw for more than 300 yards in a game and accounted for five touchdowns to help Wailaua (3-4, 2-3 OIA Division II) remain in the playoff hunt with a 36-13 win over the Falcons (2-4, 2-3) on Thursday.

Apau completed 22 of 37 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Waialua, which is tied for fifth in the league — the top four teams advance to the playoffs.

James Zara had eight catches for 142 yards and reached the end zone on a 27-yard reception in the fourth quarter as Waialua outscored Kalani 19-0 in the second half.

Kalani quarterback Kynan McCartney finished 34-for-42 for 329 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Mikala Nishimoto had 10 catches for 154 yards and Chris Holt finished with 13 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. They are the first pair of Kalani teammates to go over 100 receiving yards in the same game since Trevor Yamashita and Blaise Manabe did it in 2013 against Roosevelt.

WAIALUA 36, KALANI 13

At Toshi Nakasone Field

Kalani (2-4, 2-3) 7 6 0 0 — 13

Waialua (3-4, 2-3)7 10 6 13 — 36

Wail—Jack Amancio 29 pass from Tyson Apau (Makoakai Fierro kick)

Kaln—Chris Holt 2 pass from Kynan McCartney (Kalekona Spencer kick)

Wail—FG Fierro 27

Wail—Apau 1 run (Fierro kick)

Kaln—Silas Tina Soberano 9 pass from McCartney (kick failed)

Wail—Ryz Miranda Perreira 20 pass from Apau (pass failed)

Wail—Apau 4 run (Fierro kick)

Wail—James Zara 27 pass from Apau (kick failed)

RUSHING—Kalani: Rayce Fujimoto 2-11, Laakea Nishimoto 2-0, McCartney 6-(minus 4). Waialua: Apau 13-63, Fierro 14-40, Zara 4-29, Riley Jacob Pascua 5-16.

PASSING—Kalani: McCartney 34-42-2-329. Waialua: Apau 22-37-0-325.