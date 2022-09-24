Scoreboard – Sept, 24, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou (girls); Hanalani at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls); Island Pacific at Saint Louis (boys); Island Pacific vs. La Pietra at Saint Louis (girls); Pac-Five at Kamehameha (boys and girls). Start at 10 a.m.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kalani at Kailua; Castle at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at Farrington. Start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Nanakuli; Kapolei at Campbell; Leilehua at Pearl City. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at Saint Louis (I-AA), 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha (I-AA), 7 p.m. OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 8 a.m.; girls heats at 8:40 a.m.; finals at 10:40 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at noon.

ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani II, 9 a.m.; University at Maryknoll, 10:30 a.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 3:45 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BULLETIN BOARD

MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its judo program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a safe and competitive strategy for each judoka, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete judo program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students. In addition to coaching the varsity team, the head coach will be responsible for overseeing the staff within the program, as well as evaluating, overseeing and developing middle and high school players.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/).

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 9, Kamehameha 6

Goal-Scorers—KS: Kaej Kahana 2, Tate Hirayama 2, Caleb Wright, Ezekiel Fernanadez. MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 4, Dylan Morris 2, Rylind Bulter, Jordan Clifford, Miles Sahetapy Engel.

Varsity II

Kamehameha 12, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal-Scorers—KS: Camden Fong 3, Jonah Stokes 2, Ekolu Barrett 2, Drew Apuna 2, David Wong 2, Blaise Lei. MPI: Bailey Bhattacharyya 3, Shay McElroy 2, Derek Hunsaker, Nelu Racsa.

Punahou 17, Le Jardin 5

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Dylan McManus 3, Kala Clark 2, Shota Eskin 2, Ryson Garcia 2, Aka Pietsch 2, Kainoa Bird, Kodai Eskin, Ryson Garcia, Blake Garlin, Tyler Lau, Kala’i Shipman. Le Jardin: Shore Flores 3, Jaxon Hinrichs, Oliver Webster