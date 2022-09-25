comscore Column: Deliberating openness of public records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Deliberating openness of public records

  • By R. Brian Black and Doug Meller
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

Hawaii’s Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA) gives everyone the right to see government records unless an exception applies (e.g., privacy or trade secrets). Read more

