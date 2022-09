Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 85-86

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum asks Kang-ho if he regrets getting married. Byung-gi throws a fit seeing Ah-jung and Woo-hyuk together. Ah-reum fails Ae-sun’s test. Gyu-chan ponders whether to inform Young-kwang of Ah-reum’s feelings for him. Ah-reum is given another chance at Ae-sun’s test.

Episodes 87-88

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum passes Ae-sun’s test. Kang-mi calls in her favor from Ah-reum. Bo-bae and Ah-jung are shocked at Ae-sun’s gift list. Ae-sun threatens to cancel the wedding if they can’t fulfill the list. Ah-reum and Ah-jung warn Heung-gia that they would seek criminal justice.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 13

6:45 p.m. Monday

After seeing Jun Yeong with Heo Gwan Yeong, Ma Eum feels a rift forming with him. Jang Man Cheol has a growing suspicion that it isn’t just coincidence that Heo Gwan Yeong gets in the way at critical moments.

Episode 14

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Sin Dae Lyug’s mom drops by the office asking to see her son, putting Ma Eum in an awkward position. Scandalous stories start popping up online about Sin Dae Lyug, throwing the webtoon team into a crisis like never before.

“Secret House”

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

A devoted mother disappears, leaving a trail of unsolved questions. Her family searches desperately for her, and they discover secrets that were hidden beneath the surface. Rivals in love and careers cross paths.

Episodes 3-4

7:45pm: Thursday

Sook-jin and the family visit Kyeong-seon’s restaurant, and she throws water on Sook-jin. Seeing Chairman Nam brings back memories for Ji-hwan’s mother. Ji-hwan finds out about his mother’s condition. Tae-hyung drives under the influence and causes an accident. Ji-hwan visits Chairman Nam to get answers.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 13

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yeon Chung tries to persuade So Sabun to turn, whereas Yeon Namsang tries to have So Sabun killed. Court officials vie for the prime minister position vacated by On Samun. People are enraged at Yang, who tries to squeeze funds to erect a monument for Yeon Gaesomun.

Episode 14

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Geumhwadan’s attack during the unveiling of the monument rattled the court. Joeibu moves swiftly to find Geumhwadan members. Muyeong and Geumhwadan members try to rescue So Sabun. They infiltrate the dungeon but are met with an unexpected challenge.

