Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library: Read more

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Moon Pops”

By Heena Baek

One summer night when the power goes out, Grandma Wolf catches the falling moon drops and shares a surprise with the neighbors. Ages 4-8

“Dear Student”

By Elly Swartz

A girl with social anxiety becomes the secret voice of the advice column in her middle school newspaper. Ages 10 and up

“An Arrow to the Moon”’

By Emily X. R. Pan

Two teenagers fall in love, despite their families being caught in a bitter rivalry.

Ages 14 and up