No‘u Revilla’s debut book of poetry addresses Native Hawaiian issues
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
“Ask the Brindled” is available for $16 at Native Books in Honolulu and at Milkweed Publications.
-
COURTESY BRYAN KAMAOLI KUWADA
No‘u Revilla’s debut book of poetry, “Ask the Brindled,” was one of five selected for publication by the National Poetry Series.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree