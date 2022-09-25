comscore Waipio Valley community takes stand against road reopening, citing ongoing safety concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waipio Valley community takes stand against road reopening, citing ongoing safety concerns

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Darde Gamayo, a Waipio Valley resident, spoke to Ben Eschenbach on Thursday about why they are redirecting traffic away from the valley.

  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A Hawaiian activist stood in front of Waipio Valley kupuna supporters on Monday during the staged sit-in where residents of the valley are blocking access to outsiders.

  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hiilei Mariah Toledo-Tavares, left, and Darde Gamayo stood guard near the Waipio Valley lookout on Monday where residents have been redirecting traffic and blocking the entrance to the valley.

  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The road block and sit-in on the highway near the entrance of Waipio Valley on Monday.

For the last week protesters have gathered daily at a “kupuna checkpoint” at Waipio Valley Lookout, stopping cars and strongly urging them to drive no farther, warning them that the steep, one-lane Waipio Valley Road that descends into the valley is unstable and unsafe for excess traffic. Read more

