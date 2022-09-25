comscore Punahou nearly perfect in win over Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou nearly perfect in win over Kamehameha

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Kaina Watson makes a catch for a touchdown.

    Kamehameha’s Kaina Watson makes a catch for a touchdown.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Christian Kauhane caught a TD pass for Punahou in first quarter on Saturday.

    Christian Kauhane caught a TD pass for Punahou in first quarter on Saturday.

The Buffanblu scored touchdowns on their first six possessions and added a field goal on the seventh in a 52-7 victory over visiting Kamehameha in an ILH Open Division game. Read more

