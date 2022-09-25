Scoreboard, Sept. 25, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Saint Louis; Punahou vs. Kamehameha; Damien vs. Assets; Hawaii Baptist vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii-Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Kalani at McKinley, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kailua, 7 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Division I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-15, 25-11, 25- 15

Kamehameha def. Punahou 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16

Division II

Le Jardin def. ‘Iolani-II 25-5, 25-19, 25-16

University def. Maryknoll 25-19, 22-25, 25- 21, 25-22

KAYAKING

ILH

SPRINT REGATTA

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

BOYS 250M SPRINT FINALS

1, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 54.94. 2, Charlie Keetley, Punahou, 58.94. 3, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 59.56. 4, Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 1:00.01. 5, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 1:00.46. 6, Kailee Itokazu, ‘Iolani, 1:03.99. 7, Xavier Ah Yo, Punahou, 1:04.94. 8, Misha Chertlin, ‘Iolani, 1:05.29. 9, Todd Sakai, Kamehameha, 1:05.77. 10, Rease Chong, Mid-Pacific, 1:08.79.

Girls 250m Sprint Finals

1, Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pacific, 1:04.17. 2, Tessia Mauai, Tessia, Kamehameha, 1:05.03. 3, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 1:09.27. 4, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 1:10.66. 5, Mailelauliiolaka Brown, Kamehameha, 1:13.30. 6, Kaile Olson, Punahou, 1:13.99. 7, Nautica Gentry-Balding, Punahou, 1:15.29. 8, Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 1:15.55. 9, Kaiona Kim-Johnson, ‘Iolani, 1:16.11. 10, Jenna Jaffe, Le Jardin, 1:18.64.

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Honokaa, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1) Sidney Lum 177.002 49.70

2) George Contento 173.808 49.56

3) Dennis Tavares 177.626 49.27

4) Keone Gaudia 176.199 48.75

5) Sanford Kojiro 170.983 48.68

BULLETIN BOARD

MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its judo program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a safe and competitive strategy for each judoka, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete judo program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students. In addition to coaching the varsity team, the head coach will be responsible for overseeing the staff within the program, as well as evaluating, overseeing and developing middle and high school players.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/).