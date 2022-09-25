Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 23, 2022
While visiting relatives in July, Howard Komori of Honolulu, right, took a selfie in front of Kahiko, Roots of Hawai‘i in the
Aqua City Odaiba shopping center in Tokyo.
Marvin Dang of Honolulu found the Kona Girl Candles store in the indoor marketplace Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., in April. Photo by the store owner.
In June, Carol Fox and Jay Henderson of Honolulu discovered a hula girl dancing above the entrance
to The Thomas House, a music venue and bar, in Dublin. Photo by Erica Brindley Fox.
Honolulu resident Harry “Skip” Bittenbender, left, discovered the Waikiki Poke restaurant in Naples, Italy, in May. Photo by Donna R. Ching.
During a June trip to Acadia National Park in Maine, Xiaodong Qiao of Honolulu found the Aloha Poke Bowl Restaurant in Bar Harbor. Photo by Bill Sharp.
On a family vacation, Daniel Schoen of Honolulu spotted the Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurant in Norwalk, Conn., in June. Photo by Michelle Comeau.
