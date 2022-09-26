Man, 55, reported missing off Waikiki found safe in hotel

Honolulu police found a 55-year-old man safe at a hotel after he was reported missing in Waikiki Saturday afternoon.

Police, Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard initiated an air-land-and-sea search for the man Saturday. He was reported last seen snorkeling about 30 yards off of Duke Kahanamoku Beach at about 4:30 p.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department officials.

However, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham said they received information from police at about midnight Saturday that the man was found safe at a hotel in Waikiki.

The swimmer was located at a Waikiki hotel shortly before midnight and reunited with his family, according to Honolulu police. No further details were released.