‘Unspecified threat’ closes all Hawaii public libraries

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
All Hawaii state public library locations are being closed to the public today following an unspecified threat, the Office of the State Librarian has announced.

“All Hawaii State Public Library System locations are closed today, September 26, 2022, out of an abundance of caution due to an unspecified threat,” said a news release. “The library has been working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe to reopen.”

Updates will be posted at librarieshawaii.org.

