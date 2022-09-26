‘Unspecified threat’ closes all Hawaii public libraries

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
All Hawaii state public libraries were closed to the public today following an unspecified threat. A sign on the doors of the main State Library on Punchbowl and South King streets announces the closure this afternoon.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A man walks up to the entrance of the main State Library today. All Hawaii state public library locations were closed to the public today following an unspecified threat, the Office of the State Librarian announced today.
All Hawaii state public library locations are being closed to the public today following an unspecified threat, the Office of the State Librarian has announced.
“All Hawaii State Public Library System locations are closed today, September 26, 2022, out of an abundance of caution due to an unspecified threat,” said a news release. “The library has been working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe to reopen.”
———
Updates will be posted at librarieshawaii.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.