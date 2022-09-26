Demand grows at food banks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Foodbank, which serves Oahu and Kauai, is currently well-stocked, but it was experiencing shortages a couple of weeks ago. Hawaii Foodbank warehouse worker Douglas Lagapa moves cans of food.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Supply chain issues are affecting food banks as demand is high due the increase in food prices. Food banks statewide are anticipating an uptick in demand as the holidays approach. Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Amy Marvin shows boxes of provisions at the organization’s warehouse.