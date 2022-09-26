comscore Demand grows at food banks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Demand grows at food banks

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Foodbank, which serves Oahu and Kauai, is currently well-stocked, but it was experiencing shortages a couple of weeks ago. Hawaii Foodbank warehouse worker Douglas Lagapa moves cans of food.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Supply chain issues are affecting food banks as demand is high due the increase in food prices. Food banks statewide are anticipating an uptick in demand as the holidays approach. Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Amy Marvin shows boxes of provisions at the organization’s warehouse.

At The Food Basket, Hawaii island’s food bank, shelves are bare. At Hawaii Foodbank in Honolulu, shelves are not as bare, but keeping food in stock has proven to be a challenge for the summer. Read more

