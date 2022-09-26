comscore Fishing council opposes monument expansion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fishing council opposes monument expansion

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council has again made clear its position against further expansion of monuments in the Pacific Ocean and the possible consequences to the Pacific island fishing industries. Read more

Waipio Valley community takes stand against road reopening, citing ongoing safety concerns

