Free webinars to help families prepare for college

A series of free webinars designed to help families learn about college entry, scholarships and other higher education issues is launching today.

The webinars are offered by GEAR UP, or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and administered in Hawaii by the University of Hawaii through the Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education.

The webinar series is being offered as part of National GEAR UP Week 2022. All webinars will start at 6 p.m. Hawaii time:

>> Today: “College Planning 101”

>> Tuesday: “Difference Between 2-year Colleges and 4-year Universities”

>> Wednesday: “How to Pay for College” (repeats on Oct.12)

>> Thursday: “Finding Scholarships” (repeats on Nov. 1 and 17).

To register, to go collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com/guweek2022.

GEAR UP Hawai‘i is a program of Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education, a statewide partnership led by the Early Learning Council, the Hawaii Department of Education and the UH system. The program works to strengthen the education pipeline from early childhood through postsecondary education and training. More information is available at hawaiip20.org.