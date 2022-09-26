Honolulu Community College reopens cosmetology salon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon is fully open to the public again for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon is fully open to the public again for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The salon offers exceptionally low prices on services, with manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50, and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50.

“We are excited to welcome the public back into our salon,” cosmetology instructor Mahina Hong said in a news release. “Our students gain valuable, practical experience while also polishing soft skills before entering the field.”

After closing during the first statewide lockdown in March 2020, the salon opened with limited services in spring 2021. This is the first semester it is fully open.

Services include hair treatments, manicures, pedicures and facials. “Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices,” the news release said.

The salon is on the first floor of Building 27 on the HCC campus, 874 Dillingham Blvd. in Honolulu.

To make an appointment, call 808-845-9131. Haircuts are free for HCC students with valid student ID. A 20% discount is available for customers 55 and older, and HCC faculty and staff.