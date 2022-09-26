NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench and had an assisted tackle in the loss to the Ravens.

>> Marcus Kemp, free agent wide receiver: Tried out with the Cardinals last week but was not offered a contract.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was the first safety off the bench in the loss to Jacksonville. Gilman didn’t collect any tackles, but was whistled for defensive holding on a 35-yard pass to Christian Kirk in the second quarter. The penalty was declined.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at linebacker in the loss to the Bears, compiling two solo and one assisted tackle. Grugier-Hill has been limited with a neck injury but still put in a full week of practices.

>> Mika Tafua, Cowboys defensive end: Re-signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad this week.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle and was in on four tackles (two solo), and hit quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in a win over the Chiefs.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was perfect in the loss to the Bears, making field goals from 39 and 23 yards and nailing two extra-point tries. He had two touchbacks on kickoffs, and his other three forced the bears to start drives at the 15-, 17- and 22-yard lines.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Was active for the second straight week but didn’t play against the Bengals.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Led the Falcons to their first win of the season, throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown in Seattle. Mariota also had a rushing touchdown. He was sacked three times and turned the ball over twice on a fumble and an interception.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Helped beat the Bills to run Miami’s record to 3-0. Tagovailoa threw for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win but had a scary moment when his head hit the turf on a roughing the passer penalty by Matt Milano in the first half. Tagovailoa returned to the field after halftime but the player’s union wants to review the concussion protocols that took place.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Started at nose tackle and had three solo tackles in a loss to the Browns on Thursday. He played on 54 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps, the first time he played more than half since week one last year.