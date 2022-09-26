comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench and had an assisted tackle in the loss to the Ravens. Read more

Caylen Alexander, Amber Igiede help Hawaii dominate UC Riverside

