Scoreboard – Sept. 26, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Saint Louis; Punahou vs. Kamehameha; Damien vs. Assets; Hawaii Baptist vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii-Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Moanalua, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Kalani at McKinley, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kailua, 7 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Hawaii Baptist; Pacific Buddhist vs. Hanalani; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Damien; Mid-Pacific vs. Island Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani II, 6 p.m.; Damien at Punahou II, 6:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Mililani at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Kapolei at Radford, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Campbell, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Division I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Bulletin Board

Mid-Pacific institute

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its judo program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school).

Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a safe and competitive strategy for each judoka, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete judo program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students.

In addition to coaching the varsity team, the head coach will be responsible for overseeing the staff within the program, as well as evaluating, overseeing and developing middle and high school players.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/).

Bowling

ILH BOys

Wednesday, Sept. 21

VARSITY

Kamehameha 3, Hanalani 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Damien 0

Punahou 3, Island Pacific 0

Mid Pacific 3, Assets 0

St Louis 2, Iolani 1

HIGH SCORES (GAME/SERIES)

Kamehameha—Justin Sumiye 244/716

Hawaii Baptist—Tyren Lave 209/Chansen Law 563

Damien—Jaythan Bucasas/Kalani Castro 544

Punahou—Trent Nagamine 223/579

Island Pacific—Jett Taaca 166/476

Mid-Pacific—Raiden Nakagawa 267/Kekaikuihala Hackworth 478

Assets—Matthew Espirity 154/Zachary Ihara 400

Iolani—Laine Shimokawa 279/677

St. Louis—Nephi Yamabayashi 264/619

JUNIOR VARSITY

Kamehameha 3 vs. Hanalani 0

Hawaii Baptist (B) 3 vs. Damien 0

Punahou (G) 3 vs. MPI (Forfeit)

St. Louis 3 vs. Iolani 0

Air riflery

ILH Girls

Saturday

At Punahou

Varsity

Sacred Hearts 1050, Punahou 1014

High Scorers: SHA—Ariana Sun 277, PUN—Hailey Oh 268.

Junior Varsity

Sacred Hearts 981, Punahou 965

High Scorer: SHA—Victoria Beckett 251, PUN—Chaselyn Mokiao 246

BIIF Girls’ XC Meet

Saturday

At Waiakea High School

5k Run CC

1. Kekaihulali Halpern, Hilo 20:53.89

2. Cozette Wood, Kealakehe 22:06.04

3. Shanay Ha’A, Waiakea 22:06.61

4. Bella Dadzie, Hawaii Prep 23:09.51

5. Mattix, Sofia Makua Lani 23:10.91

6. Sri Butz, Waiakea 23:50.91

7. Kekaimalino Halpern, Hilo 23:56.16

8. Nova Stickley, Waiakea 24:10.55

9. Acadia Clark, Kealakehe 24:39.02

10. Taarini Godbole, Waiakea 24:53.41

11. Wynter Radey-Morgan, HPA 25:02.96

12. Elisa Childers, Kealakehe 25:09.58

13. Pine Harmon, Hilo 25:20.49

14. Peyton Botelho, KS Hawaii 25:25.85

15. Lily Marshall, Kealakehe 25:25.96

16. Johna Sejati, Hawaii Prep 25:56.56

17. Anita Lockwood, Hawaii Prep 26:08.06

18. Tiffany Ravaglia, Hawaii Prep 26:15.10

19. Logynn DeRego, Honokaa 26:20.47

20. Laila Palfy, Konawaena 26:23.15

21. Ali Wawner, Hawaii Prep 26:25.16

22. Gianna Chinen, KS Hawaii 26:27.50

23. Alexis Akamu, KS Hawaii 26:27.83

24. Malia Simram, Hilo 27:08.58

25. Mahea Puckett, Hawaii Prep 27:22.10

26. Talia Threlkeld, Hawaii Prep 27:27.74

27. Priscilla Mow, Waiakea 27:27.75

28. Zoe Aoki, Hilo 27:33.50

29. Maya Shoosmith, Makua Lani 27:43.14

30. Alyssa Umemoto, Waiakea 27:43.43

31 Maya Schneider, Hilo 27:48.11

32. Jane-Grace Cootey, KS-HI 27:51.43

33. Murphy Makely, Hawaii Prep 28:07.81

34. Mia Ayat, KS Hawaii 28:29.78

35. Malia Hill, Waiakea 28:48.09

BIIF BOys’ XC Meet

Saturday

At Waiakea High School

5k Run CC

1. Levi Childers, Kealakehe 17:57.27

2. Shane Tominaga, Waiakea 17:59.62

3. Cameron Cornforth, Kealakehe 18:32.13

4. Issac Keanaaina, Konawaena 18:49.37

5. Rogelio Doratt, Waiakea 19:11.88

6. Parker Smith, Hawaii Prep 19:14.24

7. Aiden Ankrum, Kealakehe 19:15.03

8. Mickey Petras, Hawaii Prep 19:18.30

9. Archer Ankrum, Kealakehe 19:26.59

10. Mikael Ceverly, Honokaa 19:57.81

11. Tyler Selley, Waiakea 20:06.85

12. Shayd Andrade-Aiona Aka, Hilo 20:07.03

13. Henry Hock, Hilo 20:07.06

14. Landon Cabatbat, Kealakehe 20:24.77

15. Luca Kasumovich, HPA 20:34.11

16. Daniel Cariveau, Makua Lani 20:34.30

17. Kiran Letawsky, Waiakea 20:34.93

18. Anthony Waltjen-Mamone, Pahoa 20:47.79

19. Kaumualii Grancinia, HI Acade 21:01.43

20. Ethan Bartz, Chr. Liberty 21:10.41

21. Cody Smith, Makua Lani 21:14.23

22. Takumi Wetherall, Parker 21:18.96

23. Da Castaneda-Peetrowski, Honokaa 21:23.67

24. Cameron Carvalho, Honokaa 21:28.26

25. Tavis Fediuk, Konawaena 21:29.69

26. Noa Maemori, Waiakea 21:29.75

27. Leon Cavallo, St. Joseph’s 21:45.01

28. Drew Nakamura, Hilo 21:45.73

29. Edward Lustik, Hawaii Prep 21:53.55

30. Jose Delgado, Kealakehe 21:56.60

31 Demos Manuokis, St. Joseph’s 22:09.60

32. Abram Utera, Konawaena 22:16.12

33. Ryder Okumura, KS Hawaii 22:17.71

34. Kalam Buckley Francisco, KS-HI 22:18.15

35. Dustin Petras, St. Joseph’s 22:21.55