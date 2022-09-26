comscore Sjarif Goldstein: Retiring Suzuki one of the best to come out of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sjarif Goldstein: Retiring Suzuki one of the best to come out of Hawaii

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, who announced that he’ll retire after the season, has more hits, homers and RBIs than any Hawaii-born player.

Amidst all the hullabaloo surrounding Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs and Aaron Judge’s pursuit of … the “American League home run record,” it would be easy to let the upcoming retirement of one of the greatest MLB players to come out of Hawaii go unnoticed. Read more

