Television and radio – Sept. 26, 2022

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

*—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed.

Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: FIBA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

FOOTBALL: NFL

Cowboys at Giants 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

Cowboys at Giants 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

HOCKEY: NHL PRESEASON

Islanders at Rangers 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Kings at Golden Knights 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

SOCCER

UEFA Nations: England vs. Germany 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

UEFA Nations: Montenegro vs. Finland 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

TENNIS

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn 5 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Tuesday

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Dodgers at Padres 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Athletics at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Dodgers at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

hockey: nhl preseason

Rangers at Bruins 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

Flames at Kraken 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

SOCCER

Intl. friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. United States 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

UEFA Nations: Norway vs. Serbia 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

UEFA Nations: Switzerland vs. Czech Rep. 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

College men: Michigan at Michigan State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

Intl. friendly: Peru vs. El Salvador 1:50 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

College men: Northwestern at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

TENNIS

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma, Tallinn 5 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

Today

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NFL: Cowboys at Giants 2 p.m. 1500-AM

Tuesday

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Padres 3:40 p.m. 990-AM