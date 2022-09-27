Hawaii’s monkeypox case tally grows to 37

The number of monkeypox cases in Hawaii has grown by three more to 37, according to the state Department of Health.

It appears that three more cases were identified on Oahu, based on DOH’s tally since the state’s first reported case in June.

That tally now includes 26 for Oahu, three for Hawaii island, three for Kauai County and two for Maui County. Three cases were identified in out-of-state residents.

The new cases are now reported on DOH’s dashboard online and listed by the county of diagnosis.

DOH said the three new cases did not report any travel history. One is related to a previous case, while the other two remain under investigation. All Hawaii cases are in adults.

In the U.S., total monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases were reported at 25,341 as of today, with one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC, along with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, on Sept. 12 confirmed the first death due to monkeypox in an L.A. County resident that was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.

Monkeypox has now been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The weekly average of new cases reported per day in the U.S., however, is trending down. In August, the daily average of reported monkeypox cases was at 450, which is now at about 200, according to CDC’s U.S. case trends.

The symptoms of monkeypox include severe rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, along with exhaustion.

Those who contract monkeypox may experience all or only a few symptoms, with some only getting a rash, which may be located on or near the genitals or anus, or the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

CDC says monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including direct contact with rashes or the bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Hawaii is offering the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox — a two-dose series administered at least 28 days apart — to eligible residents statewide. More than 3,100 doses have been administered in Hawaii, so far, primarily in Honolulu. Appointments for second doses are encouraged.

Vaccination eligibility includes:

>> Those who have had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

>> Those who are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps).

>> Workers in certain occupational groups that conduct diagnostic testing or directly handle cultures with orthopoxviruses.

Vaccination sites are primarily offering intradermal vaccination to those 18 and older, which is administered into the outer layers of the skin, similar to a TB test, DOH said, which allows up to five doses per vial.

DOH says this federally approved technique provides the same, high level of protection from the monkeypox virus while allowing more people in Hawaii to be protected.

To make an appointment for the Jynneos vaccines, call DOH’s hotline at 808-586-4462 or visit health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax. Parental consent is required for those under 18.

Other providers of the Jynneos vaccines include:

OAHU

>> Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Waianae and Kapolei) 808-427-0442

>> Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (Honolulu) 808-521-2437

>> Kaiser Permanente on Oahu (Mapunapuna) 808-432-2000, prompt 1

MAUI

>> Malama I Ke Ola 808-871-7772

KAUAI

>> Malama Pono Health Services 808-246-9577

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Hamakua-Kohala Health 808-930-2751