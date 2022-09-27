Navy fined $8.7 million for sewage discharges into ocean around Pearl Harbor

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined the Navy $8.7 million for discharging sewage, or partially treated sewage, into the ocean, as well as related maintenance failures at its wastewater treatment plant near Pearl Harbor.

The penalty is based on 766 counts of discharging pollutants into the ocean, 212 counts related to operation and maintenance failures and 17 counts of bypassing of filters without authorization.

“The Navy’s failure to properly operate and maintain this wastewater treatment plant led to the pollution of state waters,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho in a press release. “We are taking action to protect our state’s water resources and to hold the Navy accountable to make critical repairs and prevent a potential catastrophic failure of the facility.”

DOH has ordered the Navy to take numerous corrective actions, such as repairing its ultraviolet disinfection system, identifying the root cause of effluent pump failures and conducting repairs.

