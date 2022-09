Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nationally, the call goes out to American Red Cross volunteers, asking that they be ready to deploy as hurricane season impacts the nation. Read more

Nationally, the call goes out to American Red Cross volunteers, asking that they be ready to deploy as hurricane season impacts the nation. This year, we see that need as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok flood Alaska, Hurricane Ian heads north toward Florida and the eastern seaboard, and in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has created scenes of tragic devastation and suffering after striking almost five years to the day that Maria slammed into the island with brutal fury and tragic consequences.

Here in Hawaii, we mark 30 years since Hurricane Iniki wreaked havoc and destruction upon the Garden Isle. In the decades since, we have had many close calls — Hurricane Douglas two years ago was the closest miss ever for Oahu — however we have been fortunate to avoid another severe direct hit.

A map showing the many “near misses” over the years might lead to a sense of complacency, but we would all do well to remember that “It only takes one.”

Our Pacific Islands are on the front lines of climate change, a concept which is no longer abstract, but the “here and now.” Due to global warming, natural disasters are becoming more frequent and having greater impact — at a huge cost to us.

In 2020, there were more than 22 disasters each costing $1 billion or more. Last year, 20 disasters of that same level occurred. We have seen wildfires in the west exploding in size and number.

Currently, four Hawaii volunteers are deployed to Alaska to help with disaster recovery in the wake of Typhoon Merbok, which is causing historic flooding and damage to remote areas across the state.

Preparedness starts with talking to your family and loved ones and making a plan before disasters strike. Particularly for fast moving tsunamis, but even for our most common disaster — home fires — the time you have to escape will be measured in mere minutes.

The Red Cross encourages everyone to get a kit; keep two weeks of food and water on hand and create a disaster kit with supplies, medications and a thumb drive of your critical documents.

Finally, stay informed; you can download free Red Cross mobile apps to have safety and first aid information at your fingertips. The hurricane app features weather alerts, information on open Red Cross shelters, and more. The apps can be downloaded by visiting www.redcross.org/apps; more information is available at www.redcross.org/hawaii.

If the endless news cycle of the disasters and suffering is causing you stress, consider signing up to volunteer and assisting your community in a meaningful way. Research shows mental, physical and emotional health benefit from actively helping others. We know that compassionate acts have been shown to lower blood pressure, lessen depression and enhance confidence and sense of well-being.

Here in Hawaii, we have much to be thankful for and by being proactive and prepared, we can all “Turn Compassion Into Action.”