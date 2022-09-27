comscore Off the News: Door’s ajar for special session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Door’s ajar for special session

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

On Sept. 8, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that a previously “overlooked” law requires serious felonies be taken to a grand jury before a suspect can go to trial. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Islands rise up against climate impacts

Scroll Up