Editorial: EPA's cultural input on TMT surprises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: EPA’s cultural input on TMT surprises

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does have some legitimate expertise to offer in the debate over the Thirty Meter Telescope project. It was asked to provide that for the current environmental review of the project by a potential funder, the National Science Foundation, and its commentary is now part of the public record. Read more

