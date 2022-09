Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Banyan Tree, the signature farm-to-table restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Maui Read more

Banyan Tree, the signature farm-to-table restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua (1 Ritz Carlton Drive), recently debuted its new menu. The eatery focuses on local ingredients and fresh, coastal cuisine.

Several highlights include:

•Coconut shrimp: coconut-lemongrass marinade, julienne red onions and sweet pepper, Thai basil oil

•Hamakua arancini: pink-roasted tomato salsa, fermented Hamakua mushrooms, Asiago cheese

• Seasonal snapper filet: carrot-ginger purée, mushroom-asparagus lemongrass cream

• 12-ounce rib-eye: Hua Momona Farms turnip purée, warm kale salad with root vegetables, caramelized Maui onion demi glaze

• Coconut red curry seafood: shrimp, mussels, clams, lobster and white fish, Thai red curry

• Ba-nan-yan’s Foster: malasadas, macadamia nut ice cream and Kula toasted coconut rum sauce

Call 808-669-6200 or visit banyantreekapalua.com.

Aloun Farms’ Pumpkin Festival returns

After two years of canceled and modified events, Aloun Farms is bringing back its Pumpkin Festival, presented by Meadow Gold, Hoopili and Aloun Farms Educational Pumpkin Tours.

The 20th annual pumpkin festival will take place the last three weekends of October (Oct. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30). All-day family-friendly activities will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including keiki rides, a petting zoo, local entertainment, craft and food vendors, and tractor hayrides through diversified farmland. Attendees can pick their own Aloun Farms signature Ewa sweet corn and string beans, or stop by the farmers market for other farm fresh produce. A major highlight includes Hawaii’s only giant pumpkin harvest, where people can pick their own pumpkins straight from the vine.

Entry to the festival is $5 per person and includes free parking. Admission is free for children under age 2.

Visit alounfarms.com to learn more.

The Start of Pumpkin Season

To celebrate the fall season, Jamba Hawaii recently brought back its Pumpkin Smash smoothie and new pumpkin crunch bowl. These tasty fall treats feature spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

Pumpkin crunch bowl comprises almond milk, Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice blend, bananas, granola and coconut whipped cream. Pro tip: Add honey to make it sweeter.

Pumpkin smash smoothie features 2% milk, fat-free frozen yogurt and a pumpkin spice blend. The plant-based option features oat milk, a frozen oat milk dessert and pumpkin spice blend.

These seasonal flavors are available at all 27 Jamba Hawaii locations. Visit jambajuicehawaii.com to learn more.

Chick-Fil-A’s Maui Location

Chick-fil-A’s first Hawaii location opened on Maui (14 Hookele St.) in Kahului at the beginning of September. The spacious restaurant includes patio seating, as well as two drive-thru lanes. Customers can also order via the Chick-fil-A app for pickup.

Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is the most popular menu item, but the spicy deluxe (includes lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese) and Chick-fil-A nuggets are also customer favorites. The business’s signature fried chicken breast sandwiches start at $5.79 (entrée) and cost $10.29 as a meal, which includes waffle fries and a drink.

Don’t forget to choose from Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces, including Polynesian, zesty buffalo, Chick-fil-A sauce and sweet and spicy Sriracha.

Heads up, Oahu — Chick-fil-A’s Ala Moana Center location is coming next month. Visit chick-fil-a.com for more information.