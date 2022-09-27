Delicious discounts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you don’t mind eating earlier, happy hours are the way to go. Read more

If you don’t mind eating earlier, happy hours are the way to go. Many restaurants feature discounted items or specialized happy hour menus.

Here are a few I tried recently.

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman

With locations in Wailea, Ko Olina and Kaanapali, Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman is often considered a foodie destination. The farm-to-table eatery focuses on organic produce and local ingredients, with many seasonal menu items available.

Happy hour is available daily from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Enjoy $12 pizzas (normally $19-$22) and 50% off select appetizers like garlic truffle oil fries ($6), pumpkin patch ravioli ($8.50) and roasted chicken wings ($9.50).

The eatery’s hand-tossed pizzas, featuring made-from-scratch crusts, are especially popular. Customer favorites include Hamakua wild mushroom and truffle oil, and Proletariat, a savory combo of pepperoni, all-natural sausage, onions, green peppers, olives and fresh mozzarella.

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman

Various locations

monkeypodkitchen.com

Instagram: @monkeypodkitchen

Merriman’s Honolulu

Merriman’s Honolulu revamped its happy hour menu around three weeks ago. Happy hour is now available daily from 3 to 5 p.m. Previously, the happy hour menu focused on tacos, but the selection has expanded to include dishes like oysters on the half shell ($4 each), spicy Sichuan green beans ($9), kalua pig quesadilla ($10) and fresh fish tacos ($10).

Fresh fish and chips ($9) is one of the most popular dishes and it’s one of the best deals on the menu. It includes the tempura-battered catch of the day (mahi was featured during our visit) and rosemary sea salt fries served with malt vinegar aioli and lemon.

Merriman’s Honolulu

1108 Auahi St., Honolulu

808-215-0022

merrimanshawaii.com

Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu

The Seaside

A recently opened raw bar, The Seaside is known for its seafood selection. Customer favorites include its fresh New England clam chowder ($12 bowl, $16 in a sourdough bread bowl) and Seaside cioppino ($59), which is designed for three to four people and features a medley of locally sourced Kauai shrimp, mahi mahi, crab, mussels and clams in a tomato bisque.

Happy hour is every day from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy $4 oysters on the half shell — oysters usually cost $6. The current selection includes Taylor Pacific, Kusshi, Kumamoto and Stellar Bay. Other dishes include taro chips with artichokes or guacamole ($10) and local ahi poke ($10).

Customers can also enjoy a variety of drink discounts on house wines by the glass ($8-$10), fruit smash seltzers ($6), gin and tonic ($8) and more.

The Seaside

364 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

808-228-3352

seasidewaikiki.com

Instagram: @theseasidewaikiki

Kai Bar

Located within the picturesque AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea, Kai Bar features panoramic ocean views and a daily happy hour menu from 4 to 6 p.m.

Popular happy hour menu items include barbecue sampler ($15) — complete with barbecue pork ribs, barbecue chicken wings and fries — and shoyu ahi poke ($12). Other choices include a charcuterie platter ($10) with assorted meats and cheeses, sampler ($15) with potstickers, spring rolls and fries, and hummus platter ($10).

Beverage specials include $5 draft beers and discounts on select cocktails like the popular Hawaiian Margarita ($14), Kai Tai ($14) and Maui G&T ($14). The latter is both photogenic and refreshing with fresh kiwi nectar and yuzu choya soda.

Kai Bar

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea

88 Wailea Ike Place, Wailea

808-856-0341

kaibarwailea.com