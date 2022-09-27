Delicious discounts
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Hamakua wild mushroom and truffle oil pizza ($12 happy hour)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Fresh fish and chips ($9) with malt vinegar aioli and lemon
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Oysters on the half shell ($4 each)
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Happy hour menu includes dishes like barbecue sampler ($15) and shoyu ahi poke ($12)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree