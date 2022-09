Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent weekend media trip to Maui, I got to explore the island’s south side. The next time you’re in Kihei, check out these local spots.

Dessert Heaven

You’ll find a wide variety of treats — ranging from candies and chocolate-covered bananas to ice cream sandwiches, fudge and cookie dough — at Maui Sweet Shoppe (1819 S. Kihei Road). The business is known for its homemade ice cream, which comes in flavors like peanut butter crunch, lemon cookie cheesecake, bubble gum, ube and salted caramel.

Call 808-214-5151 or visit mauisweetshoppe.com.

Sugar high

Sugar Beach Bake Shop, with stores in both Kihei and Wailuku, is known for its mac nut sticky buns, savory pies and desserts like malasadas. Its Kihei location (61 S. Kihei Road) is between ABC Store and Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice. Malasadas are one of the most popular desserts; be sure to go early to get the best selection of featured flavors for the day, including lilikoi cream and ube cream. The bakery also just launched pumpkin spice-filled malasadas (two for $5.50) for fall.

Call 808-757-8285 or visit sugarbeachbakeshop.com.

Fresh is best

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice has several locations across Maui. With the tagline, “All shave ice is not created equal,” the business is known for its finely shaven desserts and syrups using premium, all-natural purées. Syrups are made using 100% pure cane sugar and Ululani’s boasts more than 50 flavors. Popular combinations include No Kai Oi — mango, coconut and passion fruit — Hawaiian rainbow (strawberry, pineapple and vanilla) and Sunset Beach (passion orange, mango and guava). Choose between keiki ($5.75) and ulu ($6.95) sizes, and add toppings like fresh mochi ($1.25) and li hing mui powder (free). Visit ululanishawaiianshaveice.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).