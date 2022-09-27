Tantalizing tapioca

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fun in this recipe is in the presentation — it’s best served in individual dishes, so you’ll need six to 12, depending on how generous you want to be with your tapioca.

Four-ounce mason jars are ideal, as their lids make them easy to stash in the refrigerator, and they transport neatly if you’re headed to a potluck. If you’re not emotionally attached to your jars, you can even let people take leftovers home, jars and all.

Custard cups or juice glasses are also options — taller glasses will let you layer pudding and fruit for an even prettier display. And your dishes don’t have to match. A collection of small glasses and jars can be fun, and you can vary the portion sizes so people can choose what they like.

This recipe is written for a small, 4-quart slow cooker, but can also be prepared on the stovetop. With a slow cooker, though, you don’t have to worry about the tapioca scorching at the bottom of the pot.

Slow Cooker Tapioca Pearls with Fruit

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup small dry tapioca pearls (sold in the Asian aisle of most supermarkets)

• 3 cups water

• pinch salt

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 (13-ounce) can coconut milk

• 2 cups diced fruit (mango, strawberries, kiwi and dragon fruit are good choices)

Directions:

Place tapioca, water and salt into a slow cooker. Cook on high 2-3 hours. Don’t be concerned if nothing seems to be happening for the first hour; the water has to heat up. Cook until the pearls turn from white to a translucent beige. Stir to keep the pearls from sticking to the bottom (to cook without a slow cooker, see note).

Turn oﬀ heat. Stir in sugar, vanilla and coconut milk. Keep stirring until sugar is dissolved. Scoop tapioca into serving cups, leaving room at the top for fruit. Let cool, then cover and chill. Top with fruit just before serving.

Makes 12 (4-ounce servings).

Note:

To cook tapioca pearls on a stovetop, bring salted water to boil. Add tapioca; reduce heat to simmer and cook, stirring 5-8 minutes, until most of the pearls are no longer white. Stir in sugar, vanilla and coconut milk, turning up heat if needed to dissolve sugar. Turn oﬀ heat and let sit, covered, about 30 minutes, until pearls are fully cooked.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 12 servings and mango): 170 calories, 7 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 0.5 g fiber, 22 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

