This lunch omakase has a new home
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:26 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
An exclusive experience Atsushi Kumagai places a piece of Kona kampachi nigiri topped with housemade yuzukosho.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Mini loco moco with Miyazaki A5 wagyu and quail egg
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Aburi toro with a finishing touch of gold leaf
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pressed sushi of saba with shiso and ginger
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kawahagi with spicy radish
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Santa Barbara and Russian uni
