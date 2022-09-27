‘Tis pumpkin season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not quite spooky season, but the pumpkins have arrived. Before you groan about the season starting early this year, I say if Halloween can show up on the shelves in late August, I’m definitely allowed to start pumpkin mania in September. Pumpkin improves many classic desserts, so we are not at all surprised that it gets added to everything this time of year.

The pumpkin caramel is the star of this show. Caramel is always a bit fussy to prepare. I’ve burned more than a few batches over the years, but let me tell you this is good enough to drink. I also appreciate that the pumpkin allows it to become a suitable texture even cold — it does not need to be reheated to be enjoyed. Use it as an ice cream topping if you can avoid spooning it directly into your mouth. It works well as a coffee drizzle, too. The pumpkin is well matched with rich caramel flavors.

After the caramel is made, this recipe is a cinch to pull together, making it a friendly dessert for busy home cooks.

Frozen puff pastry is my favorite baking hack. Yes, it’s an indulgent addition to any breakfast. Maybe keep it to brunch or dessert.

The cream soaks easily into the pastry as it bakes, keeping it tender and encourages browning on the top. I recommend you to eat these while warm and crispy from the oven, or give them a reheat before serving.

Pumpkin Caramel Buns

Ingredients:

• 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

• pumpkin caramel (recipe follows)

• 1/2 cup flour, divided

• 1 cup cream, divided

Pumpkin caramel sauce ingredients:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup pumpkin

• 1/3 cup heavy cream

• 2 pinches salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and prepare a muffin tin with parchment liners. I suggest making tall pastry-style liners by pressing 6-by-6-inch squares of parchment paper into the bottom of a small cup or jar to form the right shape that will stand up in the mu~ n tin.

Mix the sugar, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl. I would measure the cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice with your heart — go with how you like it to taste. I enjoy it strong.

In each liner, drop a tablespoon of the caramel.

Sprinkle half the flour onto a clean surface. When the pastry sheets are just thawed (still a little cold), lay one onto the floured surface.

Sprinkle several tablespoons of cinnamon sugar over the pastry, covering the entire sheet. With a rolling pin, roll it a bit thinner in both directions, pressing the sugar into the pastry.

With the short side facing you, cut the pastry into four long strips of the same width. Stack the four columns onto each other and cut the stack into five squares.

Place each of these five square stacks into the liners. They will naturally fall a bit — it’s OK to let it fold — it doesn’t need to be propped up perfectly.

Repeat the process with the second puff pastry sheet.

Pour 1 tablespoon of cream on top of each of the pastries. Use the rest of the cream to brush the entire surface area of the tops.

Bake the pastries for 20-23 minutes, or until cooked through and lightly browned.

Makes 10.

Directions for pumpkin caramel sauce:

In a saucepan or a cast-iron skillet, heat the sugar and pumpkin over medium-low heat. Stir constantly with a wooden spoon until it is bubbling and thickening. It will darken as the sugar caramelizes. Keep stirring it while bubbling for 5-6 minutes.

Stir in the butter and the salt. Once it is incorporated, add the cream. Heat it to bubbling again. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring regularly.

Allow to cool off a bit before using. Store in the fridge.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.