Drills will test first responders with Oahu rail emergency scenarios
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Drills this week involving first responders are part of testing to address any problems in the rail system before transferring it to the city for paid ridership. At top, a train sits near Leeward Community College.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
During this week’s small-scale exercises, the public may see people on board the train or on the platform at the Aloha Stadium station, says Lori Kahikina, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO and executive director. Above, a train is seen near Leeward Community College.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Drills this week involving first responders are part of testing to address any problems in the rail system before transferring it to the city for paid ridership. Above, a train passes over the H-1 Freeway in Pearl City.