Public libraries expected to reopen today after 'unspecified threat' | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public libraries expected to reopen today after ‘unspecified threat’

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An “unspecified threat” Monday caused the closure of the state’s public libraries. A man walked toward the locked front doors of the Hawaii State Library.

    An “unspecified threat” Monday caused the closure of the state’s public libraries. A man walked toward the locked front doors of the Hawaii State Library.

Hawaii’s statewide public library system is expected to be fully open to the public today after an “unspecified threat” closed dozens of branches to the public Monday, a spokesperson for the Office of the State Librarian said. Read more

