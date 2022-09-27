comscore Seabird fallout season has begun in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Seabird fallout season has begun in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII WILDLIFE CENTER / 2020 The Hawaii Wildlife Center rescued a downed seabird, and after rehabilitation released it.

  • COURTESY HAWAII WILDLIFE CENTER / 2020 A wedge-tailed shearwater, above, awaits breakfast at the Hawaii Wildlife Center.

  • HAWAII WILDLIFE CENTER A wedge-tailed shearwater from Oahu was rehabilitated at the Hawaii Wildlife Center.

Seabird fallout season is officially underway, and the Hawaii Wildlife Center is once again asking for the public’s help getting grounded fledglings in flight again. Read more

