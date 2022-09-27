Prep football top 10: Konawaena ascends into the rankings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday.

The defending state champions of the Open Division overpowered Kapolei 35-0 to retain its status in the survey of coaches and media.

Kapolei entered the game tied for fifth in the poll, and slipped to No. 6 this week. Punahou, Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis round out the first five.

Waipahu vaulted over ‘Iolani to No. 7 after a 59-24 win over Roosevelt.

The Marauders entered the Top 10 one week ago at No. 8.

‘Iolani slipped to No. 8 despite a 35-0 win over Punahou I-AA. MIL front-runner Lahainaluna remains at No. 9.

Aiea still has a share of the 10 spot after a bye week.

Konawaena landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season after an 86-0 drubbing of rival Kealakehe. That scoring margin matched the widest in BIIF history. In the 1980s, Konawaena routed Pahoa by the same score.

Since losing at Granger (Utah) six weeks ago to start the season, the Wildcats have won five games in a row, outscoring BIIF Division I opponents 347-6. That includes a 51-6 wipeout of perennial power Hilo at Wong Stadium.

Quarterback Keoki Alani has passed for 1,817 yards with 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 176 attempts.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Sept. 26, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (13) (6-1, 4-0 OIA Open) 130 1

> won at Kapolei 35-0

> next: vs. Saint Frances (Md.), Friday

2. Punahou (5-1, 2-0 ILH Open) 116 2

> def. Kamehameha 52-7

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis, Oct. 8)

3. Mililani (4-2, 3-0 OIA Open) 105 3

> bye

> next: at Leilehua, Friday

4. Campbell (4-2, 2-2 OIA Open) 90 4

> won at Moanalua 51-15

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday

5. Saint Louis (2-3, 1-1 ILH Open) 74 5-t

> bye

> at Kamehameha, Saturday

6. Kapolei (5-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 64 5-t

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku 35-0

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday

7. Waipahu (5-1, 4-0 OIA D-I) 35 8

> def. Roosevelt 59-24

> next: at Castle, Friday

8. ‘Iolani (6-0, 3-0 ILH D-I) 33 7

> def. Punahou I-AA 35-0

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Friday

9. Lahainaluna (6-0, 5-0 MIL) 26 9

> def. Maui 17-7

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha-Maui, Oct. 8)

10. (tie) Aiea (4-2, 1-1 OIA D-I) 10 10-t

> bye

> next: at Radford, Friday

10. (tie) Konawaena (5-1, 5-0 BIIF) 10 NR

> def. Kealakehe 86-0

> next: vs. Waiakea, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha (tie No. 10).