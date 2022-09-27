Prep girls volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani gets to prove its spot in poll today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The gauntlet of ILH girls volleyball is easy as 1-2-3. Read more

The gauntlet of ILH girls volleyball is easy as 1-2-3.

There is, however, not an easy path to arrive at the throne. ‘Iolani has all 10 first-place votes in today’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10, followed by Punahou and Kamehameha. Punahou and Kamehameha have taken their turns on the top, and this final week of regular-season play in the ILH will churn out a regular-season winner who will grasp a state-tournament berth.

‘Iolani (17-5, 5-1) can seal that berth with a win at Punahou this afternoon. No. 2 Punahou (19-6, 4-2) can alter the standings by sweeping its three matches this week. No. 3 Kamehameha (23-7, 3-3) is a long shot to leap-frog its rivals for a state berth, the Warriors have a long history of success in an underdog role.

The ILH, with just four teams in Division I, is allotted two berths in the state championships.

Kahuku and Moanalua round out the first five, followed by Kamehameha-Hawaii and Le Jardin.

Mililani returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 4. The Lady Trojans are 6-0 in the OIA West (14-9 overall) and No. 8 in the rankings.

Baldwin and Kalani complete the Top 10. Like Mililani, Baldwin (11-6, 9-0 MIL) is back in the poll for the first time since Sept. 4.

Hawaii Baptist, which gave reserves extra playing time in exhibition losses to ‘Iolani I-AA and Punahou I-AA, dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time since Aug. 28.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Sept. 26, 2022

> Regular season

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (17-5, 5-1 ILH) 100 1

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23

> won at Mid-Pacific 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday; vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday; vs. Kamehameha, Saturday

2. Punahou (19-6, 4-2 ILH) 85 2

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-15, 25-9

> lost at No. 3 Kamehameha 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday; vs. Kamehameha, Thursday; at Mid-Pacific, Saturday

3. Kamehameha (23-7, 3-3 ILH) 83 3

> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22

> def. Punahou 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday; at Punahou, Thursday; at ‘Iolani, Saturday

4. Kahuku (14-4, 6-0 OIA East) 67 4

> def. Roosevelt 25-9, 25-15, 25-14

> def. McKinley 25-10, 25-12, 25-10

> won at No. 9 Kalani 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-6

> next: at Castle, Monday; at Farrington, Wednesday

5. Moanalua (23-7-1, 4-1 OIA East) 55 5

> won at Castle 25-12, 25-14, 25-14

> won at Farrington 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Monday; vs. McKinley, Wednesday

6. KS-Hawaii (21-5-1, 11-0 BIIF) 51 6

> def. at Laupahoehoe 25-6, 25-5, 25-9

> def. Parker 25-3, 25-5, 25-6

> def. Konawaena 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

> next: vs. Ka‘u, Friday

7. Le Jardin (17-6, 9-0 ILH D-II) 41 7

> won at Damien 25-12, 25-14, 25-14

> def. University 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

> won at ‘Iolani I-AA 25-9, 25-19, 25-16

> next: at Sacred Hearts, Tuesday; at Hawaii Baptist, Friday; vs. Hanalani, Saturday

8. Mililani (14-9, 6-0 OIA West) 17 NR

> won at Kapolei 27-26, 25-20, 25-21

> next: at Leilehua, Tuesday; at Waianae, Thursday

9. (tie) Baldwin (11-6, 9-0 MIL) 14 NR

> won at Lahainaluna 25-14, 26-24, 26-24

> won at King Kekaulike 25-18, 25-23, 33-31

> at Kamehameha-Maui, Tuesday; vs. Maui, Thursday

9. (tie) Kalani (10-4, 5-2 OIA East) 14 9

> won at Kaiser 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20

> lost to No. 3 Kahuku 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-6

> next: at McKinley, Monday

No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 8), Maryknoll (No. 10).