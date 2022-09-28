comscore Off the News: Banking on kind donors for food | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Banking on kind donors for food

  • Today
  • Updated 5:55 p.m.

Across the islands, Hawaii’s food banks have been affected by rising prices, supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in the supplies available from federal sources, as well as growing demand, as local families feel the pinch of widely higher household costs. Read more

