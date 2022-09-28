Off the News: Banking on kind donors for food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Across the islands, Hawaii’s food banks have been affected by rising prices, supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in the supplies available from federal sources, as well as growing demand, as local families feel the pinch of widely higher household costs.

More people are seeking help from the islands’ food banks — some facing the dilemma of whether to put food on the table or gas in the car, said Amy Marvin, CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, which distributes about 50,000 pounds of food each day. Most active foodbanks welcome donations of food or money: Find local organizations at feedingamerica.org.

Training, safeguards for poll workers

Hawaii U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono has joined 18 other cosponsors, including fellow members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to advance the Election Workers Protection Act, a bill to provide training and safeguards for election workers.

Of course, there are fewer such workers in Hawaii, as a state with mainly vote-by-mail elections. And for the most part, election staffers here have not been hit by the contentiousness seen on the mainland.

Even so, better preparation and protection are good things. Bring them on.