City Council postpones land use ordinance overhaul

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  Micah Munekata: Ulupono Initiative's government affairs director says more time is needed to inform farmers about Bill 10

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Micah Munekata:

    Ulupono Initiative’s government affairs director says more time is needed to inform farmers about Bill 10

The Honolulu City Council is tapping the brakes on an omnibus bill that would overhaul Oahu’s land use ordinances. Read more

