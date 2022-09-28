comscore Court orders new environmental study for Kauai waterline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court orders new environmental study for Kauai waterline

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

The state Supreme Court has ordered Kauai County to conduct a new environmental assessment for a planned 18-inch waterline because the current EA does not consider all of the potential impacts of the project. Read more

